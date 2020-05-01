Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Short Interest Update

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,980,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 20,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.6 days. Approximately 21.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $156,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CORT. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. 805,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,931. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.85 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 30.73%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

