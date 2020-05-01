Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,500 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 930,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CORE shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,399,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,117 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,991,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after acquiring an additional 631,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,163,000 after acquiring an additional 73,676 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,256,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,167,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 10.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 951,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,187,000 after acquiring an additional 86,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CORE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

