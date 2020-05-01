CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) PT Raised to $124.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COR. Robert W. Baird lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.85. 347,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,037. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $126.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.99.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,191.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $170,371.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,835 shares of company stock worth $3,642,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,377,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,651,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,800,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 406,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,530,000 after buying an additional 154,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 210,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 136,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

