COTI Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.18 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. COTI has a total market capitalization of $11.18 million and $2.08 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One COTI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.40 or 0.02417333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00197664 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00062965 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About COTI

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,091,395 coins. COTI's official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

COTI's official website is coti.io.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

