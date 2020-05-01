Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Short Interest Down 5.4% in April

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,300 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 685,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Covenant Transportation Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,540. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Covenant Transportation Group has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVTI. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 71,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,675 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 65,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Covenant Transportation Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.