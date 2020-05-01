Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €38.00 ($44.19) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.97 ($42.99).

1COV traded down €1.13 ($1.31) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €30.68 ($35.67). 2,368,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Covestro has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 52 week high of €51.70 ($60.12).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

