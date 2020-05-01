CPChain Market Capitalization Achieves $1.10 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox. CPChain has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $298,047.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team.

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

