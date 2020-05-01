Cred (LBA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.33 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Cred token can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Huobi, DDEX and Bilaxy. Cred has a market cap of $7.33 million and $2.22 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cred has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.18 or 0.02416590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00197640 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00062909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,749,675 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi, DDEX, UEX, Kyber Network, Bibox, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

