Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RDSB. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price (down from GBX 1,800 ($23.68)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,922.14 ($25.28).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down GBX 86.40 ($1.14) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,200 ($15.79). 11,048,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,299.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,932.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

