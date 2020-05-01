Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €58.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €58.00 ($67.44) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WCH. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.00 ($72.09).

Shares of WCH traded down €0.76 ($0.88) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €53.28 ($61.95). The stock had a trading volume of 238,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.42. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €30.04 ($34.93) and a 12 month high of €82.02 ($95.37).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

