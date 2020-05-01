Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) is 5AM Venture Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

5AM Venture Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,862,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals comprises 8.5% of 5AM Venture Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 5AM Venture Management LLC owned approximately 7.58% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $27,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 20,305 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,905 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $129,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 633,971 shares of company stock worth $9,483,468 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRNX stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.36. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.79 and a quick ratio of 14.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

