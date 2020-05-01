Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Short Interest Update

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the March 31st total of 3,270,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 996,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.11.

Shares of CRSP traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.46. 1,086,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,402. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.