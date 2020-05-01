Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,590,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the March 31st total of 48,060,000 shares. Currently, 23.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRON shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.39.

Shares of Cronos Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.64. 5,925,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,737,405. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.32.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Cronos Group had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 3,826.59%. The business had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,873,000. Chescapmanager LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 8,873,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,063,000 after buying an additional 381,663 shares in the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 544,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,786,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 294,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 213,066 shares in the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

