Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 833 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Shopify by 157,453.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,399 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,535,000 after acquiring an additional 870,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,911,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,442,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 402.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after acquiring an additional 223,617 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $632.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.63 and a beta of 1.15. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $237.39 and a one year high of $665.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $457.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.85.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shopify from $545.00 to $332.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Shopify from $590.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.74.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

