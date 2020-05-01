Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.65 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 203,999 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,865,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,806 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in General Motors by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,161,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,349 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,500,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $669,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,457 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.47.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

