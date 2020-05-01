Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.68 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 516,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $295.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $243.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.36.

NYSE:CP opened at $227.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $275.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.99.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.