Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 7,209 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 31,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

NYSE ETN opened at $83.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average of $89.37. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

