CrowdWiz (WIZ) Market Capitalization Hits $17,202.06

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $17,202.06 and $10.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 112.3% higher against the dollar. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005662 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001272 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CrowdWiz uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io.

CrowdWiz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

