CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the March 31st total of 8,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.36.

Shares of CCI traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.47 and its 200 day moving average is $145.43. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.27.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

