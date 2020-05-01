Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 84,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $50.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.67. Crown Crafts has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

CRWS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Crafts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Crown Crafts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 456.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Crafts during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Crafts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

