Cryptocean (CRON) Trading Up 210.3% This Week

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Cryptocean has a market cap of $3.01 million and $695,150.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 210.3% against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00005096 BTC on exchanges including Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00047934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.45 or 0.04014393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00061292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035950 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011317 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 17,561,340 coins and its circulating supply is 6,639,242 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

