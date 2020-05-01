Cryptonex Price Tops $1.85 on Major Exchanges (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Cryptonex has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $103.05 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00020767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptonex and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.40 or 0.02417333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00197664 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00062965 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

