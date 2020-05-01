CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director Paul C. Hilal Sells 700,000 Shares

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CSX traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,575,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,135. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average is $69.69.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upped their target price on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

