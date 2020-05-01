Cutera (CUTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Cutera has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). Cutera had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cutera to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CUTR stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,225. Cutera has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. The company has a market cap of $210.77 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.71.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens reduced their target price on Cutera from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 5,200 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $94,172.00. Also, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 26,005 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $629,321.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at $384,126.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 159,198 shares of company stock worth $2,493,311. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

