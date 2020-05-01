CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Short Interest Update

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 6,570,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 934,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 635,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,534. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.73 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 334.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CVB Financial by 2,966.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

