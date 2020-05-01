CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 100.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.70. 7,575,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,240,515. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.94. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Cfra raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.