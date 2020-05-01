CX Institutional Raises Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 28,869.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Shares of AJG opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.