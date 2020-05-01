CyberMiles (CMT) Trading Up 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. One CyberMiles token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Bibox, Zebpay and DragonEX. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00541073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032021 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036550 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 306.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004764 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Zebpay, Bibox, IDCM, Cobinhood, Tokenomy, Binance, CoinBene, Koinex, BCEX, LBank, Huobi, IDEX, OKEx and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

