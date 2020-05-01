CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

CTMX traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 469,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.42.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 177.84%. The company had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

