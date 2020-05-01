D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $12,409,362.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,863,676,217.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,518 shares of company stock valued at $27,882,820. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA stock opened at $274.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.99. The stock has a market cap of $285.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.82% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.31.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.