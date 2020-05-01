DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.87. 817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, CFO Avinash Reddy purchased 2,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $39,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon purchased 10,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $196,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,600 shares of company stock worth $251,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

