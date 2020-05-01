Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after buying an additional 4,969,800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after buying an additional 2,459,852 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,544,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,809,000 after purchasing an additional 798,087 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $145.84 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

