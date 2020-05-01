Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $44.86. 3,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -300.80. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $50.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dan Fougere sold 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $8,669,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,068.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,171,754 shares of company stock valued at $47,139,901 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 37.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

