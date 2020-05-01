Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DWSN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 37,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,677. Dawson Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a market cap of $31.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.76.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

