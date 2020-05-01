DECENT (DCT) Market Cap Reaches $356,514.67

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. DECENT has a market cap of $356,514.67 and approximately $29.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, LBank, HitBTC and ChaoEX. In the last week, DECENT has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005693 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008493 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001254 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, BCEX, Upbit, ChaoEX and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

