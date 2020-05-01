DEEX (DEEX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,493.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. DEEX has a market cap of $545,417.75 and approximately $2,493.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 76.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000169 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000168 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

