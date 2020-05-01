Dent (DENT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $322,981.00

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. Dent has a market cap of $10.49 million and $322,981.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, OKEx, BitForex and FCoin. During the last seven days, Dent has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.18 or 0.02415074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00198913 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00062720 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,063,941,183 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, FCoin, Coinrail, Bitbns, LATOKEN, OKEx, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, BitForex, Lykke Exchange, Kucoin, Fatbtc, Liquid, WazirX, CoinBene and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.