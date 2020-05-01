DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 124.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,909 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises approximately 1.5% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 640,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.6% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 76,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. Robert W. Baird raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,646. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.