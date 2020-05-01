Desjardins Comments on Minto Apartment’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Desjardins also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$29.87 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

