Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Norddeutsche Landesbank

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Norddeutsche Landesbank in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DB. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra raised their target price on Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Shares of DB stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.15. 5,635,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,155,954. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,009,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,181,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,252 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,855 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,473,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Deutsche Bank by 361.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,709,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

