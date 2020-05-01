Deutsche Bank Trims BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Target Price to GBX 110

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 146 ($1.92) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded BT Group – CLASS A to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 187.08 ($2.46).

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

BT.A stock traded down GBX 3.15 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 112.90 ($1.49). The company had a trading volume of 19,910,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,890,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 166.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52 week low of GBX 102.90 ($1.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 231.05 ($3.04).

In related news, insider Philip Jansen sold 194,835 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.74), for a total transaction of £257,182.20 ($338,308.60). Also, insider Matthew Key purchased 66,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £78,390.94 ($103,118.84).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.