Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €35.84 ($41.67).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

FRA:DWNI opened at €37.00 ($43.02) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.29). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.60.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

