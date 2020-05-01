DeVault (DVT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $139.00

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. DeVault has a total market cap of $42,301.83 and $139.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeVault has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 80.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000173 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000166 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000210 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 255,768,927 coins and its circulating supply is 207,754,820 coins. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto.

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

