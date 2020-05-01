DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -5.00

Media coverage about DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) has trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. DFS Furniture earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

LON:DFS traded up GBX 1.72 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 154 ($2.03). The company had a trading volume of 106,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,185. DFS Furniture has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.80 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 302 ($3.97). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 224.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.63, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $327.66 million and a P/E ratio of 73.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFS. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DFS Furniture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 241 ($3.17).

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

