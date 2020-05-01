Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Increased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Diageo comprises approximately 1.3% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Investec downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

DEO stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.13. The company had a trading volume of 564,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,617. The company has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $176.22.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

