Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Hits $0.0451

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00048183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.88 or 0.04083350 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00061739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036034 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011391 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011401 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009181 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

DFS is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

