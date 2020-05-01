Digital Gold Price Tops $56.27 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $649,689.89 and $12.66 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for approximately $56.27 or 0.00639098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.97 or 0.02407388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00198607 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00062730 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043341 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 17,190 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,545 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

