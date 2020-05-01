Digital Insurance Token Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $505,999.38 and $5.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00726473 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001908 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001039 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

