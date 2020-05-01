Digitalcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $74,887.28 and $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000921 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 35,194,533 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

