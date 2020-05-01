DigixDAO (DGD) Market Capitalization Reaches $81.69 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for about $40.84 or 0.00459974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $81.69 million and $7.87 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.42 or 0.02414720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00198320 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00062682 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031667 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042801 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Livecoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Bitbns, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Huobi, OKEx, Bancor Network, Binance, Liqui, Cobinhood and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

